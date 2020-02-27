Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MRNA. BidaskClub lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Moderna to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna stock opened at $29.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.76. Moderna has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $29.79.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.