MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) Stock Position Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 285,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $36,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 624.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,496,000 after buying an additional 130,288 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 129,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,183,000 after acquiring an additional 25,767 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 107,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,703,000 after purchasing an additional 13,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 90,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,414,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In other MSA Safety news, VP Douglas K. Mcclaine sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $1,074,655.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,795.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $123.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.84. MSA Safety Inc has a 52-week low of $96.01 and a 52-week high of $142.34.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.08). MSA Safety had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $375.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Inc will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

