MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Rating Reiterated by TD Securities

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$57.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$65.00 target price on MTY Food Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of TSE:MTY opened at C$51.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$57.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$58.18. MTY Food Group has a twelve month low of C$49.50 and a twelve month high of C$68.66. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.24.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc operates as a franchisor in the quick service and casual dining food industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

