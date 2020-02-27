National Bank Financial Boosts Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Price Target to C$14.75

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$14.75 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SMU.UN. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$13.75 to C$14.75 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. CIBC lifted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$13.25 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$13.60 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$14.00 to C$14.75 in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1 year low of C$5.22 and a 1 year high of C$12.00.

