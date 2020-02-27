Neutral News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Stock Price

News coverage about Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) has trended neutral recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Hyatt Hotels earned a coverage optimism score of 0.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $79.45 on Thursday. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $69.03 and a 52-week high of $94.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.12.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.27. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Hyatt Hotels’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

H has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.86.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 62,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $5,000,035.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 912,316 shares in the company, valued at $72,574,737.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

