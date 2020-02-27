New Gold (TSE:NGD) Price Target Cut to C$1.30 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$1.40 to C$1.30 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NGD. Cormark reduced their price target on New Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and set a C$0.65 price target on shares of New Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on New Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.10 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.60 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on New Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Shares of NGD stock opened at C$1.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.33. New Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.82 and a 1 year high of C$2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.15 million and a PE ratio of -10.83.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

