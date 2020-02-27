New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Stake Boosted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the third quarter worth $890,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,823,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,207,000 after buying an additional 114,755 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 358.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 60,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after buying an additional 47,030 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 31.7% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 23,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 4.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nomura increased their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.87.

Shares of EDU stock opened at $133.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a twelve month low of $74.50 and a twelve month high of $142.38. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.87 and a beta of 1.39.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $785.21 million during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 11.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

