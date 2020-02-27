New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Nomura lifted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Macquarie lifted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.87.

Get New Oriental Education & Tech Grp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $133.75 on Tuesday. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 1-year low of $74.50 and a 1-year high of $142.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 52.87 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.35 and its 200-day moving average is $120.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $785.21 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 497,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,588,000 after purchasing an additional 155,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,780,000 after purchasing an additional 21,537 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 699,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,804,000 after purchasing an additional 30,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,393,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,021,000 after purchasing an additional 62,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.