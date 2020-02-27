Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $54.00. The stock had previously closed at $49.37, but opened at $50.26. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Newmont Goldcorp shares last traded at $50.44, with a volume of 5,113,093 shares trading hands.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. CIBC upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Newmont Goldcorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $153,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,395.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,353,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,537. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 264.1% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.58 and its 200 day moving average is $40.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.42%.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

