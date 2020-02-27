Newriver Reit (LON:NRR) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $189.42

Shares of Newriver Reit PLC (LON:NRR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $189.42 and traded as low as $175.69. Newriver Reit shares last traded at $176.20, with a volume of 1,105,199 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Newriver Reit from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Liberum Capital lowered their target price on shares of Newriver Reit from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Newriver Reit from GBX 244 ($3.21) to GBX 232 ($3.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.96) target price on shares of Newriver Reit in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 223.67 ($2.94).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $539.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 191.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 189.49.

In other Newriver Reit news, insider Allan Lockhart sold 148,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.50), for a total value of £282,625 ($371,777.16).

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in buying, managing, developing and recycling convenience-led, community-focused retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.3 billion portfolio covers over 9 million sq ft and comprises 34 community shopping centres, 19 conveniently located retail parks and over 650 community pubs.

