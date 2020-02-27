NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from to . 17,187 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 256,712 shares.The stock last traded at $17.21 and had previously closed at $18.87.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Group L. P. Column purchased 44,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $694,603.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 18,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $334,605.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,012,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,179,454.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Svennilson Peter raised its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Svennilson Peter now owns 16,420,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,621,000 after acquiring an additional 253,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after buying an additional 246,853 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 242,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after buying an additional 87,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 92,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,457,000.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.84.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSE:NGM)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include NGM282, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that selectively activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b early proof-of-concept clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM386 and NGM395, which are engineered variants of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of obesity.

