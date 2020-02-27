Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 399,500 shares, a growth of 111.7% from the January 30th total of 188,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 495,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOVN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Novan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Novan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Novan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.83.

Get Novan alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NOVN opened at $0.45 on Thursday. Novan has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $3.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cardinal Capital Management bought a new position in Novan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Novan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Novan during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Novan during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Novan by 38.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 127,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

About Novan

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.