Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Short Interest Up 33.9% in February

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the January 30th total of 1,800,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 421,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

NYSE NUS opened at $25.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.78. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12-month low of $25.32 and a 12-month high of $64.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $583.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.49 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. This is a boost from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.74%.

NUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 499.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 38,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 32,289 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 236,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 38.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 28,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter worth $1,373,000. 73.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

