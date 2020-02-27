NWF Group (LON:NWF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $183.60

Shares of NWF Group plc (LON:NWF) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.60 and traded as high as $186.00. NWF Group shares last traded at $172.50, with a volume of 73,271 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NWF shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NWF Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Get NWF Group alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 183.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 169.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.34. The firm has a market cap of $84.09 million and a PE ratio of 11.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. NWF Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.47%.

About NWF Group (LON:NWF)

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells and distributes domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment operates through a network of 19 depots.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for NWF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.