Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the January 30th total of 1,100,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

OBSV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Obseva from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Obseva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Obseva from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Obseva in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Obseva in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBSV. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Obseva by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 222,761 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Obseva in the 4th quarter valued at about $570,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Obseva by 154.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 136,100 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Obseva by 242.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 137,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 97,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Obseva in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OBSV opened at $3.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.81. Obseva has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

