Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Short Interest Up 33.8% in February

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,530,000 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the January 30th total of 4,880,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,466,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $748,972,000 after purchasing an additional 612,203 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in Old Republic International by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,076,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Old Republic International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 238,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Old Republic International by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 42,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 21,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of ORI opened at $21.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.72. Old Republic International has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $24.10.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

