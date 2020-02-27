On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of -3.00

Media coverage about On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) has been trending very negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. On Track Innovations earned a daily sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

OTIV opened at $0.17 on Thursday. On Track Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.25.

On Track Innovations Company Profile

On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that support the major card associations' applications, as well as wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals.

