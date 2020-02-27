Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Up 13.7% Following Earnings Beat

Opera Ltd (NASDAQ:OPRA) shares shot up 13.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $8.49 and last traded at $8.11, 1,553,239 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 125% from the average session volume of 690,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $129.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.11 million. Opera had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 18.82%.

A number of research firms recently commented on OPRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Opera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet downgraded Opera from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Opera from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Opera in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Opera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPRA. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Opera in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Opera in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Opera by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Opera in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Opera in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. 10.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75.

About Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers in Ireland, Russia, and internationally. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

