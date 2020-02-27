Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Trading Down 9.1% on Disappointing Earnings

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)’s stock price dropped 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $70.79 and last traded at $72.60, approximately 770,954 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 348% from the average daily volume of 172,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.88.

The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $192.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.34 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 6.00%.

ORA has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ormat Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.40.

In other news, Director Dan Falk sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.77, for a total value of $583,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,917.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shlomi Argas sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total transaction of $118,181.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,181.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,969 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

