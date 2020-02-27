Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) in a research note published on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,825 ($24.01) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OXIG. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,070 ($14.08) to GBX 1,530 ($20.13) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($19.07) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,180 ($15.52) to GBX 1,462 ($19.23) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,596.17 ($21.00).

OXIG opened at GBX 1,490 ($19.60) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.59 million and a P/E ratio of 24.39. Oxford Instruments has a 12 month low of GBX 951 ($12.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,672 ($21.99). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,581.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,435.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's Nanotechnology Tools segment provides high performance scientific imaging cameras, spectroscopy solutions, and microscopy systems for research and OEM markets; atomic force probe microscopy for materials and bioscience applications; 3D and 4D image visualization and analysis software; and nanoanalysis solutions for materials characterization and nanofabrication on scanning electron microscopes, focussed ion beams, and transmission electron microscopes.

