Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 53.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,769 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Pacira Biosciences were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 10.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 276,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,543,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 40.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,327,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,519,000 after purchasing an additional 384,794 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $538,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Pacira Biosciences by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Pacira Biosciences by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 31,838 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Pacira Biosciences stock opened at $45.14 on Thursday. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a 52 week low of $34.64 and a 52 week high of $51.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -161.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.25.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $122.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.04 million. Pacira Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dennis Mcloughlin sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $168,095.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $1,067,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,141 shares of company stock valued at $1,303,022. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PCRX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Pacira Biosciences from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacira Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

Pacira Biosciences Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

