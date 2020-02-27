Pact Group (ASX:PGH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.05

Shares of Pact Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:PGH) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as A$2.05 ($1.45) and last traded at A$2.07 ($1.47), with a volume of 2166520 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$2.30 ($1.63).

The stock has a market cap of $712.07 million and a PE ratio of 11.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of A$2.64 and a 200-day moving average of A$2.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.63.

Get Pact Group alerts:

In other Pact Group news, insider Carmen Chua purchased 15,000 shares of Pact Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.72 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of A$40,800.00 ($28,936.17).

Pact Group Company Profile (ASX:PGH)

Pact Group Holdings Ltd manufactures and supplies rigid plastic and metal packaging in Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, South Korea, Nepal, and India. The company operates in two segments, Pact Australia and Pact International. It primarily converts plastic resin and steel into packaging and related products for customers in the food, dairy, beverage, chemical, agricultural, industrial, and other sectors.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Pact Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pact Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.