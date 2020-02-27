Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock to . DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Palo Alto Networks traded as low as $192.12 and last traded at $197.00, with a volume of 708083 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $237.33.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.88.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 19,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.03, for a total value of $4,744,021.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $2,818,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 875,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,560,275.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,562 shares of company stock valued at $11,132,020 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 480.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 131,409 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,785,000 after purchasing an additional 108,753 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,365 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $58,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 297.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,915 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after purchasing an additional 29,860 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.78.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.13 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (NYSE:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.