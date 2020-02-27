Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Shares Down 3.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)’s stock price was down 3.1% during trading on Wednesday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock to . DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Palo Alto Networks traded as low as $192.18 and last traded at $190.80, approximately 124,460 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 882,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.96.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.88.

In other news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $349,870.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,067,237.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $2,818,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 875,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,560,275.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,562 shares of company stock valued at $11,132,020 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 347.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,153.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 163 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $241.40 and its 200 day moving average is $225.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

