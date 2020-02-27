Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.50 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.15% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Panhandle Royalty Company is engaged in the ownership, acquisition and management of mineral properties and the exploration for and development of oil and gas properties, principally involving wells located on the Company’s mineral interests. Panhandle and its wholly owned subsidiary, Wood Oil Company, mineral properties and other oil and gas interests are located primarily in Oklahoma New Mexico, Texas, and twenty other states. “

Separately, TheStreet cut Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

NYSE:PHX opened at $6.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Panhandle Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.46. The stock has a market cap of $98.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.71.

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Panhandle Oil and Gas had a positive return on equity of 9.72% and a negative net margin of 102.60%. The company had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.54 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Panhandle Oil and Gas will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Panhandle Oil and Gas news, Director Christopher T. Fraser bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $55,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 17,500 shares of company stock worth $117,480. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 43,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. 60.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Panhandle Oil and Gas

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,555 net mineral acres; leased 17,203 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,079 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 69 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

