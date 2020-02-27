Parkland Fuel (PKI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.45 per share for the quarter.

Shares of PKI stock opened at C$43.89 on Thursday. Parkland Fuel has a 12-month low of C$36.21 and a 12-month high of C$49.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$47.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PKI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Parkland Fuel from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on Parkland Fuel from C$49.50 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Parkland Fuel from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. AltaCorp Capital increased their price objective on Parkland Fuel from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Parkland Fuel from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$52.33.

About Parkland Fuel

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

