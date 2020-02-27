Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Down 2.9%

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) shares fell 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.61 and last traded at $6.44, 141,069 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,902,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PTEN. ValuEngine upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.48.

The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.91.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.16%.

In other news, Director Terry H. Hunt sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $61,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.2% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 14,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

