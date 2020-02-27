Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:CSPR) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Wedbush

Stock analysts at Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:CSPR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.31% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSPR opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $15.85.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc provides sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores, and 18 retail partners.

Featured Article: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.