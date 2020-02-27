Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report released on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.39). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Axonics Modulation Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Friday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Axonics Modulation Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX opened at $36.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -14.39 and a beta of -1.66. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 6.76.

In other news, major shareholder Andera Partners sold 164,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $5,190,925.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $685,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,289. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 435,103 shares of company stock valued at $13,413,960 in the last three months. Insiders own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 840.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

