Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $898.20

Plus500 Ltd (LON:PLUS)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $898.20 and traded as low as $847.29. Plus500 shares last traded at $877.20, with a volume of 1,108,906 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PLUS shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plus500 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Plus500 from GBX 810 ($10.66) to GBX 790 ($10.39) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Plus500 in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Get Plus500 alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $949.84 million and a P/E ratio of 5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 897.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 800.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Plus500’s previous dividend of $0.27. This represents a yield of 3.19%. Plus500’s dividend payout ratio is 0.48%.

In other Plus500 news, insider Elad Even-Chen acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 831 ($10.93) per share, with a total value of £91,410 ($120,244.67). Also, insider Alon Gonen acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 763 ($10.04) per share, for a total transaction of £3,815,000 ($5,018,416.21).

Plus500 Company Profile (LON:PLUS)

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). Its platform allows its customers to trade CFDs over approximately 2,200 financial instruments, such as equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Plus500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.