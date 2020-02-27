Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.60. Power REIT shares last traded at $14.11, with a volume of 63,200 shares changing hands.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Power REIT stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.16% of Power REIT worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Power REIT Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PW)

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages real-estate related to energy and transportation infrastructure. Infrastructure assets often have significant embedded real-estate value due to their proximity to supporting infrastructure, favorable geographic or other locational advantages and ownership of hard to acquire operating permits and/or rights of way.

