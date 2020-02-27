Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. William Blair raised shares of Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.33.

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $120.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Primerica has a 52-week low of $108.75 and a 52-week high of $138.05. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.34.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.11. Primerica had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $530.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Primerica will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $268,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,311.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Primerica by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 708,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,508,000 after purchasing an additional 62,396 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Primerica by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Primerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $497,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Primerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Primerica by 1,735.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 30,939 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

