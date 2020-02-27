Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.45 Per Share, Svb Leerink Forecasts

Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) – Equities research analysts at Svb Leerink issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Provention Bio in a report released on Monday, February 24th. Svb Leerink analyst T. Smith anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the year. Svb Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Provention Bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Provention Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.45.

NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. Provention Bio has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $623.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 6.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.93.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Provention Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Provention Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 15,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Provention Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. 18.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Eleanor Ramos bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.66 per share, with a total value of $29,320.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,075 shares of company stock worth $76,794. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

