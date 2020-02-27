Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,395,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,170,962,000 after buying an additional 1,840,652 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 428.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 19.8% in the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 21,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $81.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.83 and its 200 day moving average is $90.51. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $77.65 and a 52-week high of $106.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.64%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRU. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Citigroup cut Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, DOWLING & PARTN reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.33.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.82 per share, with a total value of $47,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 33,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $3,236,640.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,168,604.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,344 shares of company stock worth $8,335,072 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

