Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Exchange Income Co. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Exchange Income in a research report issued on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EIF. AltaCorp Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of TSE:EIF opened at C$41.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 16.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$43.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.66. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$32.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.53%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

