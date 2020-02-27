Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Issued By Imperial Capital (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Stock analysts at Imperial Capital raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cinemark in a report issued on Monday, February 24th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $788.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.87 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Cinemark from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Cinemark from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.58.

Cinemark stock opened at $25.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $43.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 0.8% in the third quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 36,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Cinemark by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 72,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cinemark by 1.7% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cinemark by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Cinemark by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Cinemark’s payout ratio is 83.44%.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

