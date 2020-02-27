Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Colfax Corp Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Colfax in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 23rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Colfax’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Get Colfax alerts:

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $888.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Colfax’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CFX. Zacks Investment Research raised Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. CIBC raised Colfax to an “outperformer” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Colfax from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America raised Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Colfax in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Shares of CFX opened at $34.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Colfax has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $39.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.96, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFX. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Colfax by 10,323.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,084,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,444,000 after buying an additional 1,073,809 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Colfax by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,038,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,787,000 after buying an additional 564,309 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Colfax during the third quarter worth approximately $12,030,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Colfax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,746,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Colfax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,317 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $822,158.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,489,093.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.