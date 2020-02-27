Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) Decreased by Analyst

Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Encompass Health in a research note issued on Sunday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.95.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EHC. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.12.

Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

