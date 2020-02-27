Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada Reduced by Analyst (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.30. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported C$2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.96 billion.

RY has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$109.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$103.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$106.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$105.20. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$97.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$109.68. The company has a market capitalization of $156.18 billion and a PE ratio of 11.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 47.31%.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$108.03, for a total value of C$811,983.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$634,483.68.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

