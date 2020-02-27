Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Lifted by Analyst

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Copart in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.72. Barrington Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

CPRT has been the topic of several other reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Copart from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $88.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Copart has a 52-week low of $57.50 and a 52-week high of $104.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.34. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Copart had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 32.95%. The business had revenue of $575.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total value of $7,371,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,371,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total value of $7,807,797.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,467 shares of company stock valued at $19,945,497 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the third quarter valued at $26,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

