Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Decreased by Analyst

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $87.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.90 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UTI. Argus raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.92.

NYSE UTI opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.30. Universal Technical Institute has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $9.76. The company has a market cap of $192.83 million, a PE ratio of -44.18 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTI. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,040,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 949,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,668,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,862,000 after buying an additional 107,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter worth $799,000. 61.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.