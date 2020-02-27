Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.75 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.86% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Quad Graphics, Inc. is a provider of print and related multichannel solutions for consumer magazines, special interest publications, catalogs, retail inserts and circulars, direct mail products, books and directories. Its print-related services comprise digital photography, digital imaging, binding, mailing and distribution, and data optimization and analytics services. The Company also engages in the design, development, manufacture, and service of printing-related auxiliary equipment for original equipment manufacturers and printing companies worldwide. Quad Graphics, Inc. is headquartered in Sussex, Wisconsin. “

QUAD has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Quad/Graphics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Quad/Graphics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of QUAD stock opened at $4.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $286.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.58. Quad/Graphics has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.78.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that Quad/Graphics will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QUAD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 312.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

