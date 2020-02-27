Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Hits New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $7.48 and last traded at $7.47, with a volume of 95017 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a positive return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

In other Qurate Retail Inc Series A news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 58,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $490,813.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,769,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 150.9% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 3,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

