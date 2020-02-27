R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) – Equities researchers at Dougherty & Co issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of R1 RCM in a report released on Monday, February 24th. Dougherty & Co analyst G. Mannheimer anticipates that the healthcare provider will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. Dougherty & Co has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on R1 RCM from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. R1 RCM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

R1 RCM stock opened at $13.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.99, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.05. R1 RCM has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $13.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The healthcare provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.36 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 116.79% and a net margin of 1.01%. R1 RCM’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,559,391 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $33,220,000 after purchasing an additional 433,434 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 186.3% during the 3rd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 2,378,963 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $21,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,154 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,257,033 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $29,296,000 after acquiring an additional 61,577 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,397,052 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $18,133,000 after acquiring an additional 64,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,301,642 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $16,895,000 after acquiring an additional 88,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

