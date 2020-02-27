Raymond James Cuts MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$62.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.36% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for MTY Food Group’s FY2020 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MTY. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$57.00 price objective on shares of MTY Food Group in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

TSE:MTY opened at C$51.51 on Tuesday. MTY Food Group has a one year low of C$49.50 and a one year high of C$68.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.24, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$57.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$58.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.72.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc operates as a franchisor in the quick service and casual dining food industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

