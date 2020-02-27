Raymond James Lowers Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target to C$13.50

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Raymond James from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 26.76% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Securities downgraded Superior Plus from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, February 21st. National Bank Financial downgraded Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.95.

TSE:SPB opened at C$10.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.17. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of C$10.39 and a 52 week high of C$13.70. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 13.07.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

