Raymond James Reiterates C$9.00 Price Target for Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN)

Raymond James set a C$9.00 price target on Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

LUN has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$10.75 to C$11.25 in a report on Friday, February 7th. CIBC upgraded Lundin Mining from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.70 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.39.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at C$7.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.02. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$5.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.50%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mikael Schauman sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.90, for a total transaction of C$347,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$331,800.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.