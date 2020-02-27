Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Sold by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC trimmed its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,117 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Rayonier worth $5,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RYN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $26.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.55. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.11 and a beta of 0.93.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Rayonier had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Rayonier’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RYN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rayonier in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rayonier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.79.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.