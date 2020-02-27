Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 6,100 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) received a GBX 6,100 ($80.24) target price from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,000 ($92.08) to GBX 7,400 ($97.34) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.77) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,300 ($96.03) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, October 31st. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,100 ($93.40) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,500 ($98.66) to GBX 7,200 ($94.71) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 6,598.24 ($86.80).

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at GBX 6,233 ($81.99) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion and a PE ratio of 31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6,270.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6,144.39. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,510 ($72.48) and a one year high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.75).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

