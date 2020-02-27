Redcentric (LON:RCN) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $109.60

Shares of Redcentric PLC (LON:RCN) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.60 and traded as high as $112.00. Redcentric shares last traded at $109.00, with a volume of 117,263 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Redcentric in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 109.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 92.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.47. The company has a market cap of $162.15 million and a P/E ratio of -181.67.

About Redcentric (LON:RCN)

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services in the United Kingdom. The company offers applications services, including mainframe software support services and application acceleration services. It also provides collaboration services comprising IP telephony, SIP trunks, unified communications, video conferencing, calls and lines, mobile, and inbound services; and infrastructure services consisting of data management, disaster recovery as a service, hosted desktop, hosting and collocation, hybrid cloud, infrastructure as a service, managed exchange, software as a service, virtualization, and server load balancing services.

